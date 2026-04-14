Strengthening Alliances: India and Germany Amp Up Strategic Partnership

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with German political leaders and senior officials on Tuesday, aiming to solidify the bilateral strategic partnership between India and Germany. Discussions centered on trade, defense, and technology, crucial areas for mutual cooperation.

Arriving from France, Misri engaged with Germany amid growing tensions in West Asia and a global energy crisis. The talks emphasized collaborative efforts in civil nuclear energy, digital cooperation, and the evolving global order.

Misri's itinerary also included consultations with think-tanks and policy experts, focusing on security, green energy, and regional stability. This visit follows German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's successful trip to India, signifying ongoing high-level exchanges reinforcing strategic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)