Tom Cruise's Bold Transformation in 'Digger': A New Cinematic Journey

In a bold cinematic venture, Tom Cruise steps into the role of Digger Rockwell, an eccentric oil tycoon, in the dark comedy 'Digger.' This announcement was made at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Cruise shared the first look of his character.

The transformation into the 63-year-old Rockwell, who inadvertently unleashes an ecological disaster, marks a milestone in Cruise's four-decade acting career. The film, directed by Alejandro Inarritu, who holds four Oscars, is set to hit theaters in October.

Amid high expectations, the presentation at CinemaCon also highlighted Warner Bros' successful year and its massive sale to Paramount Skydance, including star-studded appearances from Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, and Jason Momoa promoting 'Dune: Part Three.'