Preserving Delhi's Intangible Heritage: A Race Against Time

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is on a mission to document the rapidly vanishing intangible cultural heritage of the city's urban villages. This initiative aims to preserve an array of deeply rooted practices, from oral histories and rituals to fairs and community traditions, endangered by the swift modernization of these areas.

In the project's first phase, MCD is cataloging traditions in 25 selected villages out of nearly 360 across the capital, focusing on villages such as Mehrauli, Jharoda, and Isapur. Through exhaustive fieldwork, including oral narratives and photographic documentation, the team is racing against time to compile a comprehensive repository for future generations.

The captivating chronicles, including Naraina's communal drum sessions at Holi and Jharoda's 500-year-old Baba Haridas fair, will be archived to form part of a municipal museum, ensuring these cultural legacies remain a vital piece of Delhi's collective memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)