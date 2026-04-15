Left Menu

Preserving Delhi's Intangible Heritage: A Race Against Time

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is documenting ancient cultural traditions across 100 urban villages, preserving deeply rooted practices amidst rapid modernization. The initiative focuses on capturing oral histories, rituals, and community events before they fade. This effort will contribute to a municipal museum, safeguarding Delhi's intangible heritage for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:02 IST
Preserving Delhi's Intangible Heritage: A Race Against Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is on a mission to document the rapidly vanishing intangible cultural heritage of the city's urban villages. This initiative aims to preserve an array of deeply rooted practices, from oral histories and rituals to fairs and community traditions, endangered by the swift modernization of these areas.

In the project's first phase, MCD is cataloging traditions in 25 selected villages out of nearly 360 across the capital, focusing on villages such as Mehrauli, Jharoda, and Isapur. Through exhaustive fieldwork, including oral narratives and photographic documentation, the team is racing against time to compile a comprehensive repository for future generations.

The captivating chronicles, including Naraina's communal drum sessions at Holi and Jharoda's 500-year-old Baba Haridas fair, will be archived to form part of a municipal museum, ensuring these cultural legacies remain a vital piece of Delhi's collective memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Accident: Six Devotees Killed in Punjab

Tragic Bus Accident: Six Devotees Killed in Punjab

 India
2
Revolutionizing Urban Energy: Mumbai's Landmark HVDC Transmission Link

Revolutionizing Urban Energy: Mumbai's Landmark HVDC Transmission Link

 India
3
Emergency Meeting on Delimitation: CM Stalin's Strategic Move

Emergency Meeting on Delimitation: CM Stalin's Strategic Move

 India
4
Tragic Real Estate Dispute: Grisly Murder of Realtor Engulfs Vijayapura

Tragic Real Estate Dispute: Grisly Murder of Realtor Engulfs Vijayapura

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026