Khiladi's Epic Chopper Landing: Bollywood Mania at SGT University!

Bollywood's action superstar Akshay Kumar, along with actress Wamiqa Gabbi, electrified SGT University with an extravagant chopper landing, promoting their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. Students welcomed them with exuberant cheers, creating a memorable celebration.

The event showcased a unique blend of academia and entertainment, motivating students to pursue their creative aspirations. The Bollywood duo's presence inspired and energized aspiring media and arts professionals.

The visit highlighted the university's commitment to experiential learning, enhancing its reputation as a leading institution for major events and collaborations. Akshay Kumar's encouragement for a disciplined lifestyle left a lasting impact on the students.

(With inputs from agencies.)