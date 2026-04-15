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Khiladi's Epic Chopper Landing: Bollywood Mania at SGT University!

Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar and actress Wamiqa Gabbi thrilled SGT University with a spectacular helicopter entry to promote their film Bhooth Bangla. The visit inspired students, merging entertainment, academia, and creativity, emphasizing disciplined fitness and holistic development, and fostering the university's status as a premier event hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:34 IST
Khiladi's Epic Chopper Landing: Bollywood Mania at SGT University!
Khiladi

Bollywood's action superstar Akshay Kumar, along with actress Wamiqa Gabbi, electrified SGT University with an extravagant chopper landing, promoting their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. Students welcomed them with exuberant cheers, creating a memorable celebration.

The event showcased a unique blend of academia and entertainment, motivating students to pursue their creative aspirations. The Bollywood duo's presence inspired and energized aspiring media and arts professionals.

The visit highlighted the university's commitment to experiential learning, enhancing its reputation as a leading institution for major events and collaborations. Akshay Kumar's encouragement for a disciplined lifestyle left a lasting impact on the students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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