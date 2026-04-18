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Discover Your Design Future at JSID's Open House 2026

The JS Institute of Design (JSID) in New Delhi will host its Open House 2026, offering a one-day immersive experience for prospective students. The event aims to provide insights into curricula, learning approaches, and career pathways. It consists of four stages: Orientation, Program Exploration, Campus Immersion, and Admissions Support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:01 IST
Discover Your Design Future at JSID's Open House 2026
  • Country:
  • India

The JS Institute of Design (JSID) is set to host its Open House 2026 on April 18 at its New Delhi campus, offering an immersive, one-day experience for potential students.

Structured across four stages—Orientation, Program Exploration, Campus Immersion, and Admissions Support—the event promises insights into JSID's curriculum and educational approach.

According to Dean Nien Siao, the event will help students make informed decisions by providing direct engagement with faculty and current students, reinforcing JSID's commitment to transparent, experience-driven education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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