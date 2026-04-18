iQIYI Elevates at Beijing Film Festival with AI-Driven Productions

iQIYI, China's foremost online entertainment platform, made significant strides at the 16th Beijing International Film Festival on April 16. Expanding its responsibilities, the platform incorporated AI production capabilities while continuing its exclusive role as the festival's high-resolution video partner. This move showcases iQIYI's commitment to innovation in entertainment technology.

A major highlight at the festival was "Out of the Past," a suspenseful thriller film developed under iQIYI's Emerging Film Project. Directed by Bolun WANG, it explores themes of grief and self-reconciliation through the unique perspective of a professional "sleep tester." The film's inclusion in the festival's "Most Anticipated Young Directors' Work" showcase underscores iQIYI's dedication to nurturing new talent.

iQIYI enhances its VIP members' festival experience with a blend of online and offline participation. The "Cloud BIFF" section streams major events live in high definition while selected members enjoy exclusive perks, such as red carpet access and tickets to coveted screenings, thus enriching audience engagement.