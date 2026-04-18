Vijay Varma Thrilled to Star with Sunny Deol in 'Antony'

Actor Vijay Varma has expressed his excitement about sharing the screen with legendary actor Sunny Deol in the upcoming film 'Antony.'

Speaking to PTI, Varma praised Deol, calling him the 'most gentle and loving icon.' The film, directed by Balaji Ganesh and produced by Excel Entertainment, promises to be an action-packed thriller with Deol taking on a high-octane role, while Varma is set to play the antagonist.

Although the plot of 'Antony' remains a closely guarded secret, Varma shared that it's an 'interesting' story. This collaboration marks another exciting venture for both actors, following their respective successes in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)