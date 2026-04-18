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Vijay Varma Thrilled to Star with Sunny Deol in 'Antony'

Actor Vijay Varma is enthusiastic about teaming up with Sunny Deol in the forthcoming film 'Antony,' describing Deol as a 'gentle and loving icon.' Directed by Balaji Ganesh and produced by Excel Entertainment, the film features Deol in a high-octane role, with Varma as the antagonist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:45 IST
Vijay Varma Thrilled to Star with Sunny Deol in 'Antony'
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vijay Varma has expressed his excitement about sharing the screen with legendary actor Sunny Deol in the upcoming film 'Antony.'

Speaking to PTI, Varma praised Deol, calling him the 'most gentle and loving icon.' The film, directed by Balaji Ganesh and produced by Excel Entertainment, promises to be an action-packed thriller with Deol taking on a high-octane role, while Varma is set to play the antagonist.

Although the plot of 'Antony' remains a closely guarded secret, Varma shared that it's an 'interesting' story. This collaboration marks another exciting venture for both actors, following their respective successes in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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