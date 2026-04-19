Enhanced Security Measures for Shree Lairai Devi Festival

In the wake of last year's tragic stampede which claimed six lives, security has been ramped up for the Shree Lairai Devi Festival in Shirgao, Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that nearly 1,000 police officers will be deployed to ensure a secure event.

The temple, which attracts thousands of devotees, will be divided into six security zones, each managed by a Sub Divisional Magistrate-level officer. Sawant emphasized that any disruptions would be immediately addressed by evicting culprits from the premises.

During a preparatory meeting with district authorities, police, and temple committees, Sawant stressed the importance of vigilance and coordination among all stakeholders to prevent any untoward incidents, aiming for a smooth and peaceful festival experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)