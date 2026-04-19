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Enhanced Security Measures for Shree Lairai Devi Festival

The Shree Lairai Devi Festival in Goa will see nearly 1,000 police personnel deployed for security. This follows the tragic stampede last year that resulted in six deaths. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is ensuring law and order with a detailed plan and urged visitors to cooperate for a peaceful event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-04-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 08:41 IST
Enhanced Security Measures for Shree Lairai Devi Festival
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of last year's tragic stampede which claimed six lives, security has been ramped up for the Shree Lairai Devi Festival in Shirgao, Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that nearly 1,000 police officers will be deployed to ensure a secure event.

The temple, which attracts thousands of devotees, will be divided into six security zones, each managed by a Sub Divisional Magistrate-level officer. Sawant emphasized that any disruptions would be immediately addressed by evicting culprits from the premises.

During a preparatory meeting with district authorities, police, and temple committees, Sawant stressed the importance of vigilance and coordination among all stakeholders to prevent any untoward incidents, aiming for a smooth and peaceful festival experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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