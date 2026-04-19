Harshvardhan Rane Wraps Shooting for 'Silaa'

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has wrapped up filming for "Silaa", directed by Omung Kumar. The romantic-action drama will also star Sadia Khateeb, known for her role in "The Diplomat".

The film's completion was announced on social media with a post featuring 'It's a Wrap' alongside the cast and crew. Presented by Zee Studios, 'Silaa' promises to bring excitement to theaters soon.

Meanwhile, Rane is set to appear in the upcoming "Force 3", while Khateeb will be seen in 'Dadi Ki Shaadi', releasing on May 8 and directed by Ashish R Mohan.

(With inputs from agencies.)