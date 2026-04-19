Space Station Bihu: A Cosmic Cultural Celebration

In a remarkable intersection of culture and cosmos, American astronaut Mike Fincke has dazzled the world by performing Bihu aboard the International Space Station. Shared widely on social media, the video has garnered praise from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Bihu, a dance integral to Assamese culture, symbolizes the state's New Year celebrations.

Wearing a traditional 'gamosa' scarf, Fincke — married to Renita Saikia from Assam — performs to Bihu music in the viral video. His gesture comes during Rongali Bihu, an important cultural festival in Assam, celebrated extensively back on Earth, particularly after a mass Bihu performance witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2023.

While it remains unclear when the video was filmed, this isn't Fincke's first Bihu voyage into space; he filmed a similar dance during a 2004 mission. Despite space's boundary-pushing challenges, Fincke's heartfelt tribute brings attention to Assamese culture and its growing global resonance. The astronaut was tagged in the video by user 'epicenter_nyc', continuing the celebration of cultural connections across countries and stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)