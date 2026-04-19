Global Designs Meet Indian Handlooms at 61st Femina Miss India
The 61st Femina Miss India showcased 'Vishwa Sutra -- Weaves of India for the World,' highlighting Indian handlooms combined with global design inspirations. Led by the Ministry of Textiles and NIFT, the initiative reinterpreted 30 traditional weaves, integrating international cultural aesthetics to present Indian textiles on a global stage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented display of cultural synergy, the 61st Femina Miss India in Bhubaneswar showcased a unique collection dubbed 'Vishwa Sutra -- Weaves of India for the World.'
The initiative, led by the Ministry of Textiles and NIFT, juxtaposed Indian handlooms with contemporary global designs.
The exhibition highlighted 30 distinct weaves from across India, each reimagined with design inspirations from 30 different countries, aiming to cement Indian textiles' positioning on the international stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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