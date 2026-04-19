Global Designs Meet Indian Handlooms at 61st Femina Miss India

In an unprecedented display of cultural synergy, the 61st Femina Miss India in Bhubaneswar showcased a unique collection dubbed 'Vishwa Sutra -- Weaves of India for the World.'

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Textiles and NIFT, juxtaposed Indian handlooms with contemporary global designs.

The exhibition highlighted 30 distinct weaves from across India, each reimagined with design inspirations from 30 different countries, aiming to cement Indian textiles' positioning on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)