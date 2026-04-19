Left Menu

Global Designs Meet Indian Handlooms at 61st Femina Miss India

The 61st Femina Miss India showcased 'Vishwa Sutra -- Weaves of India for the World,' highlighting Indian handlooms combined with global design inspirations. Led by the Ministry of Textiles and NIFT, the initiative reinterpreted 30 traditional weaves, integrating international cultural aesthetics to present Indian textiles on a global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:42 IST
Global Designs Meet Indian Handlooms at 61st Femina Miss India
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented display of cultural synergy, the 61st Femina Miss India in Bhubaneswar showcased a unique collection dubbed 'Vishwa Sutra -- Weaves of India for the World.'

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Textiles and NIFT, juxtaposed Indian handlooms with contemporary global designs.

The exhibition highlighted 30 distinct weaves from across India, each reimagined with design inspirations from 30 different countries, aiming to cement Indian textiles' positioning on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Cosmic Waltz: Black Holes and Stellar Winds' Dynamic Dance

The Cosmic Waltz: Black Holes and Stellar Winds' Dynamic Dance

 Australia
2
U.S. and Philippines Showcase Military Might in Major Combat Exercise

U.S. and Philippines Showcase Military Might in Major Combat Exercise

 Philippines
3
Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

 India
4
Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026