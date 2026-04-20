Eddie Murphy Honored, AI in Films, Meta Layoffs and More

Eddie Murphy, iconic comedian and actor, received the AFI Life Achievement Award, lauded for shaping comedy and film for over five decades. His acceptance speech was peppered with his characteristic humor, as he joked about the size of the trophy.

In a somber turn, French film star Nathalie Baye, known for roles in films like 'Catch Me if You Can,' passed away at age 77. She died peacefully in her Paris home, as confirmed by her family.

The Indian cinematic epic 'Ramayana' is gearing up for global appeal, retelling the 5,000-year-old saga of Prince Rama, with Bollywood stars bringing the tale to life. Meanwhile, a film featuring an AI-generated performance by Val Kilmer ignites debates on the use of technology in portraying deceased actors.

Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is planning a substantial 10% reduction in its workforce, commencing layoffs on May 20. Additionally, European concert venues, including FC Basel, are pulling the plug on Kanye West's performances amid backlash over his controversial statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)