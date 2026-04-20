Left Menu

Eddie Murphy Honored, AI in Films, Meta Layoffs and More

A slew of entertainment news takes center stage: Comedy legend Eddie Murphy received the AFI Life Achievement Award. French actress Nathalie Baye has passed away at 77. The Indian epic 'Ramayana' aims to reach global audiences. An AI-driven film featuring Val Kilmer sparks ethical discussions. Meta plans significant workforce layoffs, while a Kanye West concert in Switzerland gets canceled amid controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 02:28 IST
Eddie Murphy Honored, AI in Films, Meta Layoffs and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eddie Murphy, iconic comedian and actor, received the AFI Life Achievement Award, lauded for shaping comedy and film for over five decades. His acceptance speech was peppered with his characteristic humor, as he joked about the size of the trophy.

In a somber turn, French film star Nathalie Baye, known for roles in films like 'Catch Me if You Can,' passed away at age 77. She died peacefully in her Paris home, as confirmed by her family.

The Indian cinematic epic 'Ramayana' is gearing up for global appeal, retelling the 5,000-year-old saga of Prince Rama, with Bollywood stars bringing the tale to life. Meanwhile, a film featuring an AI-generated performance by Val Kilmer ignites debates on the use of technology in portraying deceased actors.

Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is planning a substantial 10% reduction in its workforce, commencing layoffs on May 20. Additionally, European concert venues, including FC Basel, are pulling the plug on Kanye West's performances amid backlash over his controversial statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

 India
2
Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

 India
3
Allegations of Police Misconduct in Ambalapuzha: The Ice-Cream Sellers' Saga

Allegations of Police Misconduct in Ambalapuzha: The Ice-Cream Sellers' Saga

 India
4
Operation Earth Guard: Cracking Down on Kerala's Soil Mafia

Operation Earth Guard: Cracking Down on Kerala's Soil Mafia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026