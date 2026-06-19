Curry Barker reunites With Universal, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster for new horror film

Filmmaker Curry Barker is set to reunite with Universal Film Group and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster for a new horror feature, marking his third collaboration with the studios, as reported by Deadline. Barker will write, direct and produce the upcoming project, which is based on an original idea developed by the filmmaker. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

The new feature follows Barker's breakout horror success 'Obsession', which emerged as a major box office hit with earnings of USD 297 million worldwide, and his upcoming supernatural thriller 'Anything But Ghosts', as per the outlet. 'Anything But Ghosts', which Barker also wrote, directed and stars in, features Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard and Violet McGraw in key roles.

Expressing his excitement about the latest collaboration, Barker said he was eager to return to work with the studios behind his previous projects. "This film is something I've been excited to make for a while, and I'm thrilled to be re-teaming with Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Universal Film Group for it," Barker said.

He also praised the studios for their support of original storytelling. "They've built the kind of home for bold, original storytelling that every filmmaker dreams of, and I couldn't imagine better collaborators for this film," he added.

NBCUniversal Entertainment Chairman Donna Langley lauded Barker's creative instincts and growing influence in the horror genre. She said Barker possesses an "exceptional ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist, pairing an innate instinct for what resonates with audiences with extraordinary filmmaking prowess", according to Deadline.

Langley added, "Barker's talent is redefining what's possible, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with him." Blumhouse Atomic Monster leaders James Wan and Jason Blum also expressed confidence in the filmmaker's future projects.

"We're proud to have a growing slate with Curry," they said in a joint statement. "Getting to put this project in front of the fans his work speaks to is the whole reason we do this," they added.

The film will be produced by Roy Lee and Steven Schneider's Spooky Pictures, along with Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath's Divide/Conquer. Universal Film Group will distribute the project worldwide, according to Deadline.

Further details regarding the cast, title and release date have not yet been announced. (ANI)