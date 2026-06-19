Teaser of Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' attached with 'Cocktail 2', fans go gaga over her performance

With 'Cocktail 2' hitting theatres today, the makers have attached the teaser of their upcoming Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Eetha' to the film's theatrical screenings.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 16:33 IST
Teaser of Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' attached with 'Cocktail 2', fans go gaga over her performance
Shraddha Kapoor (Photo/Instagram/@shraddhakapoor). Image Credit: ANI

With 'Cocktail 2' hitting theatres today, the makers have attached the teaser of their upcoming Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Eetha' to the film's theatrical screenings. Despite being intended for theatrical audiences, a glimpse of Eetha has leaked online after several fans posted phone-recorded footage of the teaser on social media.

In the leaked clips circulating online, Shraddha Kapoor is seen dressed in a traditional saree. Her character appears heavily pregnant and is shown screaming in labour, hinting at an intense and emotional sequence. The performance of Shraddha in teaser has left netizens excited.

"#ShraddhaKapoor once again proves her screen presence is unmatched," a social media user commented. "Can't wait for Eetha," a fan wrote on X.

The upcoming project marks the latest collaboration between Dinesh Vijan and Utekar following the blockbuster success of 'Chhaava'. Joining Kapoor in the cast are Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, both of whom will play pivotal characters in the narrative. The upcoming film chronicles the life and legacy of renowned Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

Reportedly, 'Eetha' is likely to arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026, strategically timed to coincide with the Raksha Bandhan holiday weekend. (ANI)

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