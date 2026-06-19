Iran says US bears direct responsibility for Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Iran condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon, warning of regional consequences and blaming the US for the situation, while vowing to protect its interests and allies.

Reuters | Iran Condemned Israeli Attacks On Lebanon And Warned Of Their Consequences For Regional Peace And Security | Updated: 19-06-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 18:00 IST
Iran says US bears direct responsibility for Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Esmaeil Baghaei
  • Country:
  • Iran

​Iran ​condemned Israeli ‌attacks on Lebanon ​and warned of ‌their consequences for regional peace and security, saying the United ‌States bore direct responsibility for ‌the situation.

Referring to the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding reached ⁠this ​week, ⁠Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei ⁠said a halt to the ​war in Lebanon was ⁠an integral part of the ⁠agreement ​to end hostilities on all fronts ⁠and added that Iran would take ⁠all ⁠necessary measures to protect its interests, security ‌and ‌allies.

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