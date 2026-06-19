Iran says US bears direct responsibility for Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Iran condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon, warning of regional consequences and blaming the US for the situation, while vowing to protect its interests and allies.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon and warned of their consequences for regional peace and security, saying the United States bore direct responsibility for the situation.
Referring to the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding reached this week, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said a halt to the war in Lebanon was an integral part of the agreement to end hostilities on all fronts and added that Iran would take all necessary measures to protect its interests, security and allies.
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