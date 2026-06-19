Iran says US bears direct responsibility for Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Iran Condemned Israeli Attacks On Lebanon And Warned Of Their Consequences For Regional Peace And Security

​Iran ​condemned Israeli ‌attacks on Lebanon ​and warned of ‌their consequences for regional peace and security, saying the United ‌States bore direct responsibility for ‌the situation.

Referring to the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding reached ⁠this ​week, ⁠Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei ⁠said a halt to the ​war in Lebanon was ⁠an integral part of the ⁠agreement ​to end hostilities on all fronts ⁠and added that Iran would take ⁠all ⁠necessary measures to protect its interests, security ‌and ‌allies.