Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi visits Ambaji Temple after global award recognition for 'Albeli Matwali Maiya'

Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi visited the Ambaji Temple in Gujarat and offered prayers after his devotional garba song Albeli Matwali Maiya earned international recognition, including a Grammy Awards consideration and won the Best Global Traditional Song at the World Entertainment Awards in Los Angeles. Gadhvi arrived at the Ambaji Temple on Friday evening, where he was welcomed by the Ambaji Temple Trust. He participated in the temple aarti, received blessings from the temple priests, visited the world's largest Shri Yantra, and interacted with devotees at the temple premises.

The singer's popular devotional garba track Albeli Matwali Maiya, dedicated to Goddess Amba, was considered in the Grammy Awards' Global Music Performance category and later won the Best Global Traditional Song award at the World Entertainment Awards held in Los Angeles. The achievement has been hailed as a significant milestone for Gujarati music and garba on the global stage. The song, which highlights the glory of Goddess Amba, was filmed at Amba Mahal Film City near Ambaji-Danta in Gujarat.

Speaking during his temple visit, Gadhvi attributed the success of the song to the blessings of Goddess Amba. "Jai Ambe. I have come for the darshan of Mother Amba. Mother Amba's grace has been on the whole of Gujarat and the whole of India. By bowing at the Mother's feet, I just want to pray that she continues to bestow her grace and mercy on all of us," he said.

Expressing happiness over the song's international recognition, he added, "I am delighted to share that our song, 'Albeli Matwali Maiya', reached the Grammy Awards and was nominated. At that time, we vowed to come and offer our prayers at Mother Amba's feet, to bow to her and ask for continued inspiration. Our goal is to take Gujarati music, our folk culture, and our literature to the global stage." Referring to the international award, Gadhvi said, "Furthermore, our song won the 'Best Global Track' award at the WOW Awards held in Los Angeles. This success is entirely due to the Mother's grace. May her blessings continue to shower upon all of us, throughout Gujarat and all of India."

The song's recognition at international platforms and its award win have brought pride to Gujarat and further strengthened the global presence of Gujarati folk music and garba traditions. (ANI)