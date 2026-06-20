Katy Perry appears to snub exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer during Spain concert, shows love for Justin Trudeau

Singer Katy Perry appeared to take a playful swipe at former partners Orlando Bloom and John Mayer while showing affection for her current boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during a recent concert in Spain, according to E! News. According to fan-captured footage from her performance at the O Son do Camino music festival in Santiago de Compostela, Perry incorporated references to several former partners into a stage segment during her performance of her 2020 hit song "Never Really Over."

As part of the performance, the 41-year-old singer danced in front of a giant mock iPhone screen displaying fictional incoming calls from contacts believed to represent some of her former partners, including musician John Mayer, DJ Diplo and actor Orlando Bloom. While singing the lyrics, "Thought we kissed goodbye / thought we meant this time / Was the last / but I guess it's never really over," Perry appeared to reject the incoming calls one by one.

The first call came from "JM," seemingly a reference to Mayer, accompanied by a guitar emoji. Perry then declined another call believed to represent Diplo. The singer also appeared to reference Bloom, her former fiance and the father of her five-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. A contact labelled "OB," accompanied by a spade emoji, appeared on the screen, seemingly alluding to Bloom's well-known ace of spades chest tattoo. Perry allowed the phone to continue ringing without answering.

However, the mood shifted when the initials "JPJT" appeared on the display alongside a Canadian flag emoji. The initials are believed to represent Justin Pierre James Trudeau, the former Canadian Prime Minister, whom Perry is reportedly dating, as per the outlet. Unlike the previous calls, Perry repeatedly pressed the green answer button, suggesting her current relationship is going strong.

The concert moment comes amid continued public interest in Perry's personal life. Bloom and Perry got engaged in 2019 before ending their relationship in 2025 after nearly nine years together. At the time, representatives for the former couple said in a statement, "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," according to E! News.

The statement added, "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is--and always will be--raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect." Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand. The pair divorced in 2012. The singer has also been linked to musician John Mayer and DJ Diplo in the past.

The on-stage stunt quickly drew attention online, with fans interpreting it as a humorous acknowledgment of Perry's past relationships while publicly embracing her current romance with Trudeau, according to E! News. (ANI)