India to host BRICS National Security Advisers' Meet from June 22-23: MEA

India is set to host the BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting on 22-23 June 2026. The meeting will be chaired by Ajit Doval, KC, National Security Advisor, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 13:02 IST
India to host BRICS National Security Advisers' Meet from June 22-23: MEA
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India is set to host the BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting on 22-23 June 2026. The meeting will be chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday. As per the MEA, during the meeting, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on the theme 'Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today'.

They will discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, as well as the role of new technologies in emerging security threats. According to the statement, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism, and on Security in the use of Information and Communication Technologies.

The meeting comes as India holds the BRICS Chairship for the fourth time in 2026, having previously held it in 2012, 2016, and 2021. India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance. The official website for BRICS 2026 highlights how the BRICS agenda has expanded considerably from its initial focus on economic issues of mutual concern and is structured around three core pillars-- political and security, economy and finance and cultural and people to people exchanges.

"BRICS cooperation continues to broaden its scope across a wide range of global issues, including fight against terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, the international economic and financial situation, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, international financial architecture, trade, and the WTO," the official website highlighted. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026