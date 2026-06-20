Early Warning Systems Deliver Strong Returns for Belize

Two new studies in Belize have found that investments in early warning systems generate significant economic and social benefits, strengthening the case for greater funding in weather forecasting, disaster preparedness, and risk reduction.

The analyses examined the work of the National Meteorological Service of Belize (NMSB) and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), two institutions that play central roles in helping the country prepare for and respond to natural hazards.

Together, the findings show that the effectiveness of early warning systems depends not only on accurate forecasts but also on how quickly information reaches people and how effectively authorities coordinate emergency responses. Forecasts and warnings provide critical information, while emergency management agencies help turn that information into action that protects lives, property, and livelihoods.

Weather Services Provide Significant Economic Benefits

Belize faces a range of weather- and climate-related threats, including hurricanes, floods, droughts, and severe storms. These events can affect communities, agriculture, tourism, transportation, water resources, and other key sectors of the economy. The National Meteorological Service of Belize provides forecasts, warnings, and climate information that support decision-making across government agencies, businesses, and local communities.

According to the study, every Belize dollar invested in the meteorological service generates an estimated return of between BZD 3.30 and BZD 6.80 in economic and social benefits. These gains come from reduced damage, improved preparedness, better planning, and more informed decisions across multiple sectors. The findings highlight the important role weather information plays in helping individuals, businesses, and public institutions manage risks before disasters occur.

Emergency Coordination Helps Prevent Greater Losses

The second analysis focused on the work of NEMO, the agency responsible for coordinating national disaster preparedness and emergency response efforts. Researchers found that every Belize dollar invested in NEMO generates approximately BZD 6.42 in avoided economic losses. The organization supports preparedness planning, evacuation efforts, coordination among government agencies, and community-level response measures during emergencies.

Officials say the two studies complement each other because they examine different parts of the same system. Accurate forecasts alone cannot reduce losses unless people understand the warnings and are able to act on them. Effective emergency coordination ensures that critical information reaches communities and leads to timely action.

The results provide policymakers with strong evidence to support future investments in weather services, disaster preparedness, and climate resilience. They may also help Belize secure additional support from international donors, development agencies, and climate finance institutions.

The studies were supported through partnerships involving the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems Initiative, the World Meteorological Organization, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, the UK Met Office, and other international partners.

The findings reinforce a growing understanding that investing in early warning systems is about more than forecasting the weather. It is an investment in public safety, economic stability, community resilience, and sustainable development for the future.