"My jaan sister...": Siddhant Kapoor shares heartfelt reaction to Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' teaser

Actor Siddhant Kapoor has expressed his admiration for his sister Shraddha Kapoor following the release of the teaser of her upcoming film 'Eetha', sharing an emotional message on social media that has further fuelled excitement around the project. Reacting to the teaser, which was attached to the theatrical release of 'Cocktail 2' on Friday, Siddhant wrote, "My jaan sister, I have tears of gratitude.'"

His heartfelt post came shortly after audiences got their first glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor in what is being described as a never-before-seen avatar. The teaser has generated considerable buzz among fans, with Shraddha's striking transformation emerging as one of the biggest talking points.

The actor appears in a traditional saree and is shown in the last stage of pregnancy, screaming in labour in an intense sequence that hints at the emotional depth of the film. Although the teaser was attached to theatrical screenings of 'Cocktail 2', which was released on June 19, clips from the preview surfaced online after several moviegoers shared phone-recorded footage on social media.

The leaked visuals quickly drew attention and sparked widespread discussion among fans. The upcoming project marks the latest collaboration between producer Dinesh Vijan and director Utekar, following the blockbuster success of 'Chhaava.'

Joining Shraddha Kapoor in the cast are Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, both of whom play pivotal roles in the narrative. 'Eetha' chronicles the life and legacy of renowned Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

Reportedly, 'Eetha' is expected to arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan holiday weekend. (ANI)