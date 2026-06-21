Shilpa Shetty, Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra participate in International Yoga Day celebrations 2026

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra participated in the 12th annual International Day of Yoga celebrations in Gurugram on Sunday. Fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra, along with Neeraj Chopra, participated in the yoga session in front of a huge crowd in Gurugram. The attendees were seen following the duo as they performed different aasans throughout the session.

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life. Earlier, the actress lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in promoting yoga across India and the world. Known for her commitment to fitness, Shilpa highlighted yoga's Indian roots and expressed pride in seeing the discipline gain global recognition.

"I feel very proud that yoga belongs to India and that people in the West are adopting it," the 'Dhadkan' star told ANI. She also credited Prime Minister Modi for bringing yoga to the forefront of public discourse and encouraging wider participation through initiatives such as the Fit India Movement. Shilpa said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that he will give importance to yoga. The recognition that yoga has received in today's times, it is because of him. I would like to thank him for this."

Calling International Yoga Day a significant occasion, she encouraged people to incorporate yoga into their daily routines rather than treating it as a one-day activity. "I feel that this is a wonderful day to make the decision that you should adopt yoga in your life and make it a lifestyle," she added.

Voicing support for the PM Modi's Fit India Movement, Shilpa said that citizens must collectively work towards realising its vision of a healthier nation. "The movement of Fit India that he started, that dream, we have to make it come true," she said. A long-time advocate of healthy living, Shetty has consistently promoted yoga through her fitness initiatives and social media platforms, often highlighting its benefits for physical health, mental well-being, and emotional balance.

"I want as many people as possible to adopt yoga. Not only as science and exercise, but as a lifestyle. I think I have made it that. I just feel that one can understand the benefits of yoga once they start doing it. More than physical fitness, I give more importance to mental fitness. So yoga just keeps you so balanced and so focused. And you will feel very positive as well when you take up yoga," the actor shared. The theme of International Day of Yoga 2026, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlights the role of Yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life.

The theme is particularly relevant in an era of increasing life expectancy and growing emphasis on healthy, active and dignified ageing. (ANI)