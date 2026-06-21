Shilpa Shetty, Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra participate in International Yoga Day celebrations 2026

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra participated in the 12th annual International Day of Yoga celebrations in Gurugram on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 11:07 IST
Shilpa Shetty, Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra participate in International Yoga Day celebrations 2026
Neeraj Chopra and Shilpa Shetty performing Yoga (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra participated in the 12th annual International Day of Yoga celebrations in Gurugram on Sunday. Fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra, along with Neeraj Chopra, participated in the yoga session in front of a huge crowd in Gurugram. The attendees were seen following the duo as they performed different aasans throughout the session.

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life. Earlier, the actress lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in promoting yoga across India and the world. Known for her commitment to fitness, Shilpa highlighted yoga's Indian roots and expressed pride in seeing the discipline gain global recognition.

"I feel very proud that yoga belongs to India and that people in the West are adopting it," the 'Dhadkan' star told ANI. She also credited Prime Minister Modi for bringing yoga to the forefront of public discourse and encouraging wider participation through initiatives such as the Fit India Movement. Shilpa said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that he will give importance to yoga. The recognition that yoga has received in today's times, it is because of him. I would like to thank him for this."

Calling International Yoga Day a significant occasion, she encouraged people to incorporate yoga into their daily routines rather than treating it as a one-day activity. "I feel that this is a wonderful day to make the decision that you should adopt yoga in your life and make it a lifestyle," she added.

Voicing support for the PM Modi's Fit India Movement, Shilpa said that citizens must collectively work towards realising its vision of a healthier nation. "The movement of Fit India that he started, that dream, we have to make it come true," she said. A long-time advocate of healthy living, Shetty has consistently promoted yoga through her fitness initiatives and social media platforms, often highlighting its benefits for physical health, mental well-being, and emotional balance.

"I want as many people as possible to adopt yoga. Not only as science and exercise, but as a lifestyle. I think I have made it that. I just feel that one can understand the benefits of yoga once they start doing it. More than physical fitness, I give more importance to mental fitness. So yoga just keeps you so balanced and so focused. And you will feel very positive as well when you take up yoga," the actor shared. The theme of International Day of Yoga 2026, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlights the role of Yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life.

The theme is particularly relevant in an era of increasing life expectancy and growing emphasis on healthy, active and dignified ageing. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Kenya Plans to Stay Ahead of Inflation, Debt, and Climate Crises with a New Forecast Model

Air Pollution Costs 5% of Global GDP, Yet Receives Just 1% of Development Funding: UNDP Report

ADB Warns Climate Change Is Triggering a Silent Mental Health Crisis Across Asia-Pacific

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026