Crimea halts public fuel sales, Russian-installed governor says
Fuel sales in Russian-controlled Crimea have been halted for individuals and businesses, with supplies now only available to government agencies ensuring the peninsula's functioning and security.
- Country:
- Russia
Fuel stations in the Russian-controlled peninsula of Crimea halted all fuel sales to individuals and businesses from 0900 local time on Sunday, including cash, non-cash and voucher purchases, the Russian-installed governor said.
Fuel will only be supplied to government agencies that ensure the functioning and security of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, the governor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
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