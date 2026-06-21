Crimea halts public fuel sales, Russian-installed governor says

Fuel Stations In The Russiancontrolled Peninsula Of Crimea Halted All Fuel Sales To Individuals And Businesses From Local Time On Sunday

​Fuel ‌stations in the Russian-controlled ​peninsula of ‌Crimea halted all fuel sales to individuals and ‌businesses from 0900 ‌local time on Sunday, including cash, non-cash ⁠and ​voucher ⁠purchases, the Russian-installed governor said.

Fuel ⁠will only be ​supplied to government agencies ⁠that ensure the functioning ⁠and ​security of the peninsula, ⁠Sergei Aksyonov, the governor, wrote ⁠on ⁠the Telegram messaging app.