Beatrice Kitsos, David Iacono bag Netflix's 'Better Than The Movies'

The book pays homage to all classic romance tropes -- fake relationship, enemies to lovers, boy next door -- but spins them on their head in this new take on what happily ever after looks like.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 23:49 IST
Beatrice Kitsos, David Iacono bag Netflix's 'Better Than The Movies'
Better than the movies adaptation (Image source: Netflix). Image Credit: ANI

Beatrice Kitsos and David Iacono will be seen sharing the stage in the Netflix adaptation of the novel 'Better Than The Movies'. 'Better Than the Movies' - a love letter to romantic comedies published by Simon & Schuster, follows Liz Buxbaum (Kitsos), whose obsession with rom-com movies proves very helpful when she schemes with her annoying but cute next-door neighbour (Iacono) to get the attention of her untouchable crush, as per Deadline.

The book pays homage to all classic romance tropes -- fake relationship, enemies to lovers, boy next door -- but spins them on their head in this new take on what happily ever after looks like. As a testament to its popularity, Better Than the Movies has appeared on the New York Times monthly YA paperback list for 44 consecutive months and its weekly YA hardcover list for 20 weeks

Julia Hart, who recently directed the Sunny Sandler-led coming-of-age Netflix drama Don't Say Good Luck (premiering August 14), returns behind the camera, directing from a screenplay by Heather Flanders, Hart, and Jordan Horowitz. (ANI)

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