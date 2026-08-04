"You are winning hearts, inspiring a generation": Sunny Deol cheers for India's Commonwealth Games athletes

Actor Sunny Deol has extended his heartfelt greetings to India's Commonwealth Games athletes, applauding not just their medal-winning performances but the lasting impact of their achievements. In an inspiring message, the actor said the country's sporting heroes are not just winning medals but inspiring a generation.

"You are not just winning medals, you are winning hearts and inspiring a generation. Today, you are their heroes. Your victories will make millions of young Indians pick up a sport, fight harder, dream bigger, and bring home a hundred more medals for the country," the actor wrote on Instagram. Sunny Deol acknowledged that their achievements will keep growing till India stands in the top position.

"This tally will keep growing every year... till India stands right at the top. Hindustan Zindabad," the actor concluded. India finished fourth on the medals table at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, with 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals from a 122-member contingent, matching the fourth-place finish achieved in Birmingham four years ago despite competing in a significantly trimmed programme that excluded several sports in which the country traditionally wins medals, according to ESPN.

Although India's tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the context tells a different story. Thirty of those medals had come in sports that were dropped from the Glasgow programme. With only 122 athletes compared to 210 four years ago, India still managed to maintain its fourth-place finish while producing an even better medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals. Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian to win two medals.

With this, India officially began its journey towards hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad as the Commonwealth Games Flag was ceremonially handed over during a spectacular Closing Ceremony that celebrated the conclusion of Glasgow 2026 and looked ahead to the historic centenary edition of the Games. (ANI)