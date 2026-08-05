Michelle Pfeiffer: "I never want to star in another movie" after finding joy in TV roles

Veteran actor Michelle Pfeiffer has revealed that she is no longer interested in starring in leading movie roles, saying she has found greater joy in ensemble television projects, according to People. Speaking at an event, Pfeiffer said she prefers being part of a larger cast rather than carrying a film as the central character.

"I never want to star in another movie, I swear to God. I only want to do ensemble pieces. It's so much more fun, I love it so much," Pfeiffer said. The 68-year-old actor appeared on the panel alongside fellow Emmy nominees Elle Fanning, Dale Dickey, Karolina Wydra, Rhea Seehorn and Jessica Williams, according to People

Pfeiffer's comments came after her experience working on two television projects this year, Apple TV's Margo's Got Money Troubles and The Madison, which streams on Paramount+. Talking about Margo's Got Money Troubles, an adaptation of Rufi Thorpe's bestselling novel, Pfeiffer praised the strength of women-led performances on television.

"I've just been so bowled over by the female performances on television and honestly, they're just really owning TV," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor also highlighted the complexity of the show's characters and shared a message she associated with a quote often attributed to Robin Williams.

"I love how complicated and flawed all these characters are, and it really reminds me of that famous Robin Williams quote where he says, 'Remember that everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about, and be kind.' That kind of, for me, sums up the show and the message of the show, and I'm really proud to be a part of it," she said. Pfeiffer stars opposite Elle Fanning in Margo's Got Money Troubles, and the two actors have spoken warmly about their experience working together, according to People

Fanning previously told People that she considered Pfeiffer "family" after filming the series. "We got really close, especially playing these two characters on this set," Fanning said. "And Shyanne and Margo's relationship is one that's complicated and juicy, and I'm just very honored that it was Michelle, to get to do it with her."

Pfeiffer also praised Fanning's talent, saying she had admired her work even before they shared the screen. "She's just the consummate professional and she's able to just wholeheartedly slip into character, do this emotional scene, do three takes, come out of it and handle issues as a producer," Pfeiffer told People.

She added, "And then, sidebar, you're off. She's chewing bubblegum, and we're laughing -- [she's] the easiest person on the planet to make laugh. We laugh a lot and she's just very, very good-hearted and joyous," according to People Season 1 of Margo's Got Money Troubles is currently streaming on Apple TV, while Pfeiffer's other series, The Madison, is available on Paramount+. (ANI)