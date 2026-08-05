"CJP will work as pressure group": Abhijeet Dipke on restoring accountability and neutrality in institutions

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said the party will work as a pressure group to push for accountability and neutrality in institutions such as the political system, judiciary, media and Election Commission. Speaking to the media, Dipke said, "For now, CJP will be a pressure group because what India needs right now is a pressure group."

"Whether it is the political system, the judiciary, the media, or the Election Commission, is that people have lost faith in all these institutions. The support that our movement received was not limited to education... That is why we believe that, to restore accountability and neutrality in these institutions, a public movement and public pressure are needed. The political system today, in my opinion, is in a very bad state," he further said. Further, Dipke said the party stands with Jharkhand students protesting over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations and may visit the state if required.

"We will definitely go to Jharkhand; we stand with the students who are protesting there, and we support every one of their demands... Now we will discuss how we can strengthen our movement across the country. We will discuss how we can strengthen our movement in every state. We will discuss how we can move forward. We will also discuss the future roadmap of the CJP and what steps should be taken. In a way, our two-day CJP conclave will decide the future of our strategy," Dipke said. "Our members are present in the Jharkhand protest; if needed, we will be visiting there. We will hold a press conference tomorrow at 2:00 PM following the two-day core members' meeting. We will share all the details and decisions taken during the meeting at the press conference," he further said.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced that its core team will convene for a two-day strategy meet in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar beginning August 5. (ANI)