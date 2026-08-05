Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil tanker in Red Sea
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have launched a missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker off the coast of Yanbu, according to the Houthi military spokesperson.
- Country:
- Yemen
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday they had launched a missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker off the coast of the kingdom's Red Sea port city of Yanbu.
Saudi officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Houthis' military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, did not say when the attack took place.
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