Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil tanker in Red Sea

Yemen's ‌Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday they had launched ‌a missile attack on ‌a Saudi oil tanker off the coast ⁠of ​the ⁠kingdom's Red Sea port ⁠city of Yanbu.

Saudi officials did ​not immediately respond to ⁠a request for comment. The ⁠Houthis' ​military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, did ⁠not say when the attack ⁠took ⁠place.