Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil tanker in Red Sea

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have launched a missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker off the coast of Yanbu, according to the Houthi military spokesperson.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 12:53 IST
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil tanker in Red Sea
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Yemen's ‌Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday they had launched ‌a missile attack on ‌a Saudi oil tanker off the coast ⁠of ​the ⁠kingdom's Red Sea port ⁠city of Yanbu.

Saudi officials did ​not immediately respond to ⁠a request for comment. The ⁠Houthis' ​military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, did ⁠not say when the attack ⁠took ⁠place.

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026