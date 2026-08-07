Sonu Nigam Unveils New Song 'Chunni' Celebrating Haryanvi Culture

Sonu Nigam releases a new Hindi-Haryanvi track 'Chunni', highlighting the vibrancy of regional music. Partnering with Renuka Panwar, Sonu aims to expand the reach of Indian cultural diversity. Concurrently, he contributes to 'Tabassum', part of 'Batwara 1947', a melody capturing love and resilience amidst historical turbulence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 17:57 IST
Sonu Nigam Unveils New Song 'Chunni' Celebrating Haryanvi Culture
Poster of Chunni song (Image source: Makers). Image Credit: ANI

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam has delighted fans with a fresh musical release, the upbeat Hindi-Haryanvi track titled 'Chunni'. In a press statement, Sonu described it as a playful song, characterized by a beautiful melodic structure and romantic lyrics. He expressed his appreciation for the energetic beats, promising it as the first of many exciting musical endeavors to come.

The track emerges under I Believe Music's banner, in collaboration with Warner Music India and Global Music Junction. Rajkumar Singh, CEO of Global Music Junction, emphasized their commitment to showcasing India's rich regional music globally. 'Chunni', he noted, exemplifies their vision by combining elements of mainstream and regional sounds, demonstrating the vibrant cultural influence of Haryanvi music.

Furthermore, on Friday, Sonu's song 'Tabassum' from 'Batwara 1947' was released, composed and produced by AR Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The song, featuring voices of Sonu Nigam and Heer, accompanies a music video from Aamir Khan Productions, depicting a love story amidst the backdrop of pre-Partition India, highlighting themes of hope and resilience.

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