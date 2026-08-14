Rani Mukerji Honored with Doctorate at IFFM

In a significant tribute to her illustrious career and social contributions, Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026. The ceremony honored her three-decade-long influence on Indian cinema and her work advocating for social change.

The accolade reflects Mukerji's remarkable artistic journey and her dedication to critical social issues such as education, women’s empowerment, and children’s welfare. Known for her diverse and impactful roles, Mukerji has become a prominent figure in contemporary Hindi cinema through films like 'Black,' 'Hichki,' and 'Mardaani.'

Expressing gratitude, Mukerji stated, "Thank you, La Trobe University, for recognizing not just an actor but the transformative power of Indian cinema." This honorary degree underscores her profound connection with audiences worldwide, as noted by IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Langeh, who hailed the award as a testament to Mukerji's legacy.