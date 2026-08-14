Box Office Triumph: From Zero to Hero with 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero'

The film 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero,' featuring Himansh Kohli and Sonnalli Seygall and directed by Kamal Chandra, has captured audiences, grossing ₹4.06 crore in its first week. Celebrating dreams and resilience, the film defies odds through strong storytelling and genuine audience appreciation, proving its success at the box office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:33 IST
Box Office Triumph: From Zero to Hero with 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero'
'Aryabhatt Ka Zero': From Zero to Hero Film scores INR 4.06 Cr in Week One on box office in cinemas. Image Credit: ANI

'Aryabhatt Ka Zero,' directed by Kamal Chandra and starring Himansh Kohli alongside Sonnalli Seygall, has surpassed expectations, clocking ₹4.06 crore in its initial week. This cinematic journey, much like its protagonist Baggu's rise from naught to prominence, underscores the unpredictable yet rewarding nature of box office success.

The film, which started its journey with ₹55 lakh on Friday, escalated to ₹90 lakh on Saturday, and peaked at ₹1.35 crore on Sunday, ultimately reaching a weekend tally of ₹2.80 crore. Such momentum extended into the weekdays, culminating in its current financial triumph. Both the audience and critics have found inspiration in Baggu’s underdog story, celebrating its narrative of resilience, failure, and renewal.

Crucially, 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' resonates not only through its content but also via positive word-of-mouth endorsements. As many productions rely on franchise power or grand spectacle, this film exemplifies the enduring appeal of simple, robust storytelling. The strong performances and emotional depth delivered by the ensemble cast further enhance its narrative, proving that a profound story can carve its own success.

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