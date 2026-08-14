University of Delhi Rewrites History: Core Medieval India Papers Dropped

The University of Delhi's new postgraduate History syllabus for Semester III excludes several long-running papers, including the prominent Delhi Sultanate paper. This change, amidst restructuring under the National Education Policy, has sparked concerns over limited specialized courses available for students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:31 IST
University of Delhi Rewrites History: Core Medieval India Papers Dropped
University of Delhi (Photo/X @UnivofDelhi). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The University of Delhi has revised its postgraduate History syllabus for Semester III, notably omitting the long-standing 'Delhi Sultanate: Structures of Authority in Medieval North India' paper, which previously provided in-depth knowledge of political and cultural developments in the 13th and 14th centuries, sources in the institution revealed.

Apart from the Delhi Sultanate paper, other significant courses such as 'History of North India, c. 1400-1550' and 'Gender and Women in Early India: 1500 BCE to 1000 CE' have been excluded, causing a stir among faculty members. Despite attempts to reach Professor K. Ratnabali, Dean of Academic Affairs, for a statement, calls went unanswered.

This syllabus overhaul, in line with the National Education Policy, now includes only 16 out of 38 proposed Discipline Specific Elective papers. The changes have raised concerns within the History Department regarding the limited scope of specialized courses impacting postgraduate education.

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