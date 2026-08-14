Global Political and Cultural Events: Highlights for August-October 2023

International affairs take center stage with a series of diplomatic visits and cultural festivals spanning from August to October 2023. Key diplomatic trips include Norway’s Foreign Minister visiting Pakistan, and Ecuador's President accepting an invite from China’s President Xi Jinping.

Global cultural and political events pepper the calendar, spotlighting the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland and the Rose of Tralee International Festival in Ireland. Meanwhile, countries commemorate their independence anniversaries, like Pakistan and India marking their 79th year of freedom from British rule.

Meetings of significant global impact include the G20 finance summit in the United States and the APEC energy ministers meeting in Beijing. Other noteworthy features include the EU's various council meetings, celebrating international cooperation and policymaking.