Global Political and Cultural Events: Highlights for August-October 2023

A comprehensive diary of global political and cultural events scheduled from August to October 2023. Notable highlights include diplomatic visits, independence anniversaries, festivals, and significant meetings such as the G20 and APEC. The entries also cover historical commemorations and international elections across various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:30 IST
Global Political and Cultural Events: Highlights for August-October 2023
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  • Country:
  • Norway

International affairs take center stage with a series of diplomatic visits and cultural festivals spanning from August to October 2023. Key diplomatic trips include Norway’s Foreign Minister visiting Pakistan, and Ecuador's President accepting an invite from China’s President Xi Jinping.

Global cultural and political events pepper the calendar, spotlighting the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland and the Rose of Tralee International Festival in Ireland. Meanwhile, countries commemorate their independence anniversaries, like Pakistan and India marking their 79th year of freedom from British rule.

Meetings of significant global impact include the G20 finance summit in the United States and the APEC energy ministers meeting in Beijing. Other noteworthy features include the EU's various council meetings, celebrating international cooperation and policymaking.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's $400M White House Ballroom

Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's $400M White House Ballroom

United States
2
EU Resumes Probe into MMG's Nickel Deal

EU Resumes Probe into MMG's Nickel Deal

European Union
3
Investors Eye Retail Data and Middle East Developments Amid Market Mix

Investors Eye Retail Data and Middle East Developments Amid Market Mix

United States
4
French Court Halts Social Media Ban for Under-15s

French Court Halts Social Media Ban for Under-15s

France

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

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