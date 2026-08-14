Peter Capaldi Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 Cast

Emmy Award-winning comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building' has added critically acclaimed actor and director Peter Capaldi to its roster for the highly anticipated sixth season. The series, produced by JioHotstar, is currently underway with a unique twist: the central trio will leave their familiar New York City setting for the bustling streets of London to solve an all-new mystery.

Capaldi, celebrated for his roles as the 12th Doctor in 'Doctor Who' and Malcolm Tucker in 'The Thick of It', joins an impressive ensemble cast that includes renowned actors Olivia Colman, David Tennant, and Martin Freeman. While specific details of Capaldi's character remain under wraps, anticipation builds for his contribution to the beloved series.

Recognized for its engaging blend of mystery and comedy, the show has earned multiple nominations at prestigious awards ceremonies. Stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez continue to captivate audiences with their portrayal of a quirky neighborly trio turned crime-solving podcast hosts. Indian audiences can catch the excitement on JioHotstar, where Season 6 will stream exclusively.