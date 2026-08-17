Spider-Man Swings Past $2 Billion Worldwide: A Box Office Triumph

Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' led by Tom Holland, hits a monumental $2 billion at the global box office in just three weeks. The film becomes one of the rare few to achieve this milestone and approaches the Rs 500 crore mark in India amid fierce competition and limited screen count.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 14:00 IST
Spider-Man Swings Past $2 Billion Worldwide: A Box Office Triumph
A still from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Photo/Instagram/@tomholland). Image Credit: ANI

Marvel's cinematic offering, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' starring Tom Holland, has made history by surpassing the $2 billion mark at the global box office within a mere three weeks, securing a spot among only eight films to achieve this feat, as reported by Variety. This remarkable achievement also sees the film nearing the Rs 500 crore milestone in India.

The latest 'Spider-Man' installment collected an impressive $785 million in North America and a staggering $1.23 billion from international markets, propelling its total earnings to $2.022 billion worldwide. This positions 'Brand New Day' as the second-fastest movie to reach this figure, following only 'Avengers: Endgame,' which achieved the benchmark in just 11 days.

Despite formidable competition and a reduction in screen numbers, 'Brand New Day' continues to entice Indian audiences, amassing Rs 471.68 crore across all versions. The film's weekend earnings of Rs 23.90 crore illustrate its robust theater run, keeping it on course to break further records in both domestic and international markets.

TRENDING

1
Ellyse Perry Anticipates ICC Women's Champions Trophy: A New Era for Women's Cricket

Ellyse Perry Anticipates ICC Women's Champions Trophy: A New Era for Women's...

Global
2
Vande Mataram Row: Delhi CM Demands Apology from Congress

Vande Mataram Row: Delhi CM Demands Apology from Congress

India
3
CBI Charges Influential Duo in Twisha Sharma Death Case

CBI Charges Influential Duo in Twisha Sharma Death Case

India
4
China's Economic Slowdown: Key Indicators and Future Projections

China's Economic Slowdown: Key Indicators and Future Projections

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

OECD Urges Smarter Tree-Farming Policies to Boost Climate Resilience and Rural Growth

Korea’s Fiscal Crossroads: IMF Study Weighs Debt Stability Against Short-Term Growth Risks

Can Climate-Smart Agriculture Secure Uzbekistan’s Farms Against a Growing Water Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026