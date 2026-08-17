Spider-Man Swings Past $2 Billion Worldwide: A Box Office Triumph

Marvel's cinematic offering, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' starring Tom Holland, has made history by surpassing the $2 billion mark at the global box office within a mere three weeks, securing a spot among only eight films to achieve this feat, as reported by Variety. This remarkable achievement also sees the film nearing the Rs 500 crore milestone in India.

The latest 'Spider-Man' installment collected an impressive $785 million in North America and a staggering $1.23 billion from international markets, propelling its total earnings to $2.022 billion worldwide. This positions 'Brand New Day' as the second-fastest movie to reach this figure, following only 'Avengers: Endgame,' which achieved the benchmark in just 11 days.

Despite formidable competition and a reduction in screen numbers, 'Brand New Day' continues to entice Indian audiences, amassing Rs 471.68 crore across all versions. The film's weekend earnings of Rs 23.90 crore illustrate its robust theater run, keeping it on course to break further records in both domestic and international markets.