Kim Soo-hyun to make first public appearance in South Korea in over a year

According to Yonhap News Agency, Kim will appear as an award presenter at The Fact Music Awards, which will be held in Busan on September 19, said officials from the awards organising committee.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 11:25 IST
Kim Soo-hyun to make first public appearance in South Korea in over a year
Kim Soo-hyun (Photo/instagram/soohyun_k216). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Actor Kim Soo-hyun is set to make his first public appearance in South Korea in more than a year, following a period away from local activities after allegations involving late actress Kim Sae-ron. According to Yonhap News Agency, Kim will appear as an award presenter at The Fact Music Awards, which will be held in Busan on September 19, said officials from the awards organising committee.

His return comes months after allegations about his relationship with Kim Sae-ron surfaced. The late actress died at her home in February 2025 at the age of 24. According to the news agency, these allegations were first raised in March 2025 by conservative YouTuber Kim Se-ui through his YouTube channel Hover Lab. Kim Soo-hyun later held a press conference, where he admitted that he had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron but denied claims that they had dated when she was a minor.

Following the allegations, Kim Soo-hyun filed defamation complaints against the YouTuber and the late actress' family. Police recently dropped an underage dating charge against the actor that had been raised by Kim Sae-ron's family, citing a lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun has continued some activities outside South Korea. He recently appeared on a live television broadcast in Indonesia and is scheduled to meet fans in the Philippines in October. His appearance at The Fact Music Awards will mark his first public event in South Korea since the controversy surrounding his relationship with Kim Sae-ron. (ANI)

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