Emraan Hashmi tests positive for swine flu, gives health update amid 'Awarapan 2' success

Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for swine flu (H1N1), with the actor currently recovering after feeling unwell for the past few days. The health update comes at a time when Hashmi has been in the news for the success of his latest release, 'Awarapan 2'.

The actor shared an update on Instagram to inform fans that he was "really unwell" and had to postpone an upcoming meet-up in Bengaluru. Sharing the update on his Instagram Story, Hashmi apologised to fans and assured them that the event would take place on a new date. He wrote, Hey Bangalore, I'm really unwell and unfortunately won't be able to make it to the Bangalore show. But picture khatam nahi hua, bas postpone hua hai! I'll see you all at Sunburn Union on 12th September, Saturday. Your tickets will remain valid for the new date. Can't wait to see you guys! @sunburnunionbengaluru @unynx.blr."

Hashmi is currently basking in the success of his recently released 'Awarapan 2', directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films. The film brings him back as Shivam Pandit, who is approached by an Interpol officer to help rescue abducted children. The film also stars Disha Patani as Zara and Shabana Azmi as gangster queen Nafisa. Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Puran Gabbi are also part of the cast.

'Awarapan 2' is a follow-up to the 2007 film 'Awarapan,' which was directed by Mohit Suri. While the original film did not perform well at the box office when it was released, it later gained a strong following. Its music, including songs such as 'Toh Phir Aao', continues to remain popular. (ANI)