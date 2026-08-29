CBN seizes 66.8 lakh psychotropic tablets in interstate drug diversion bust under Operation Vajra 2.0

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has seized 66,79,980 psychotropic tablets during a two-day operation under "Operation Vajra 2.0" on the Chandigarh-Baddi route in the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh corridor, officials said on Saturday. The seized consignment comprised 59,08,100 Alprazolam tablets, 7,47,780 Tramadol tablets, 23,700 Nitrazepam tablets and 400 Clonazepam tablets. One person has been arrested, and the truck allegedly used for transporting the consignment has been seized.

According to CBN officials, the operation was launched by its Madhya Pradesh Unit based on intelligence developed by its Neemuch team regarding the movement of a large illicit consignment of psychotropic medicines. A special team maintained an overnight watch on the Chandigarh-Baddi interstate route before intercepting a suspicious truck bearing Uttar Pradesh registration on August 27, officials said.

The vehicle and its driver were taken to a secure location, where officers conducted a detailed search and recovered 120 master cartons containing controlled substances hidden in cargo. During examination, officials found that batch numbers, manufacturing dates and expiry dates had reportedly been erased from a large number of blister strips and boxes. The CBN said several medicines were also marked "Not to be sold in Punjab Haryana State", yet were being transported into the region.

The consignment was allegedly being transported without valid invoices, bills, or e-way bills, raising questions about the legitimacy of the shipment, officials said. The inventory and sealing process took more than 14 hours, following which the entire consignment and the truck were formally seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The CBN said one suspect has been arrested under the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway to trace the manufacturing sources and distribution network allegedly involved in the diversion of pharmaceutical drugs and identify other persons connected with the case. The seizure forms part of the CBN's enforcement efforts under the "Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan". According to the agency, it has registered 197 cases, arrested 272 people and dismantled six clandestine drug-manufacturing laboratories across the country so far in 2026.

The agency said its enforcement actions during the year have also resulted in the seizure of around 51,000 kg of narcotic drugs and more than 12.7 crore psychotropic tablets and capsules nationwide. (ANI)