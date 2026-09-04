Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps shooting of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Love and War' 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally wrapped the shooting of his much-awaited film 'Love and War' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt after commencing the project two years ago. According to the press note shared by the makers of the movie, the critically acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now set to shift his focus to the post-production of the film. The team, along with the director, had an emotional farewell with the entire unit as they marked the completion of the film's shoot.

'Love and War' will mark the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut 'Saawariya'. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War.' See you at the movies."

The highly anticipated film 'Love and War' is slated to release in theatres on January 21, 2027. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the film 'Chhaava' which was directed by Laxman Utekar. It also starred Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The actor has been away from screens after the release of this film. The movie was released in 2025.

As for Alia Bhatt, the actress was last seen in the movie 'Alpha' which also starred Sharvari and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. It was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and was released this year. The movie didn't perform well at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is gearing up for his highly awaited film 'Ramayana: Part I', which will release globally on November 6, 2026.

The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also stars Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. (ANI)