DIARY-Political and General News Events from September 4

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FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 POLAND/UKRAINE - Indian External Affairs Minister S. ‌Jaishankar undertakes a ​three-day visit to Ukraine and Poland (To Sept 5).

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Russia holds Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. (Final day). ASHGABAT/BRATISLAVA/VIENNA/ULAANBAATAR - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will visit Turkmenistan, Slovakia, Austria and Mongolia (Final day)

NEW DELHI - Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever will travel to India on an official visit, during which he will also hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Final day) BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (Final day)

NICOSIA - European Council President Antonio Costa visits Cyprus. NEW YORK - United Nations chief Antonio Guterres is set to brief the General Assembly on his UN80 plan to make the global body more efficient - 1400 GMT.

DUBLIN - Press conference at the end of the informal General Affairs Council meeting of European Affairs ministers in Dublin - 1430 GMT. HANOI - At the invitation of Vietnam's Party General Secretary and State President ‌to Lam and his spouse, President of the Republic of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse will pay an official visit to Viet Nam (To Sep. 6)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

BEIJING – Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Sakari Puisto visits China (To Sept 11). MUNICH, Germany – 54th Anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, which killed 11 Israelis.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

PARIS - State visit of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in France. (To Sep 7) BEIJING - Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Roberto Velasco Álvarez visits China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (To Sept 7).

NUUK - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Greenland on Sunday and Monday, meeting prime ministers of Greenland, Denmark and the Faroe Islands and signing a planned EU-Greenland joint declaration. (To Sep. 7) INDIA/BANGLADESH – 15th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh.

LONDON - Seven OPEC+ countries will meet on Sunday to discuss their output policy. The seven include Saudi Arabia, ‌Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Oman and Kazakhstan.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

COPENHAGEN - ‌Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Faroese Prime Minister Beinir Johannesen will meet in Nuuk for talks on cooperation between Greenland, the Faroe Islands and Denmark. (To Sep. 8). SAINT PAUL DE VENCE, France - French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will co-chair Cinema & Moving Image Summit in Saint-Paul de Vence. (To Sep. 9)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets South Korean President Lee Jae Myung following by a state dinner at the Elysee palace as part of his State visit to France. BERLIN – German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is hosting the 2026 German ambassadors’ conference in Berlin, with the European Commission's trade chief Maros Sefcovic set to attend as a guest speaker - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

PARIS - Official visit of Vietnam’s President To Lam in France. (To Sep 11) BRADFORD, England - Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja visits Bradford to headline the inaugural Uganda-UK Business and Community Partnerships for Humanity Dialogue Meeting.

COLOMBO - Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is reportedly scheduled to undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka. (To Sep. 10) LONDON - World Nuclear Association Annual Symposium (To Sep. 11)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

BRATISLAVA - Visegrad group prime ministers meet Irish PM in Bratislava to discuss European issues as Ireland holds EU's rotating presidency - 1000 GMT. BEIJING – APEC 16th Energy Ministers Meeting (To Sep. 11)

TORONTO, Canada - 51st Annual Toronto International Film Festival 2026 (To Sep. 20) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 UNITED STATES – 25th anniversary of ⁠9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

NEW DELHI - India will host BRICS Summit (To Sep. 13) DUBLIN - US President Donald Trump is set to visit Ireland to attend the final rounds of the Amgen Irish Open at his golf resort in Doonbeg, County Clare, according to a White House official cited by the New York Post. (To Sep. 13)

NEW DELHI - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will make his first visit to India for the BRICS Summit. (To Sep. 13) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 SWEDEN - Swedish Parliament election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

VIENNA - IAEA 70th General Conference (To Sep. 18) MANILA - Economic and trade ministers of ASEAN countries hold ​high-level meetings in Manila. (To Sep. 22)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy GUATEMALA – 205th Anniversary of Independence

EL SALVADOR - 205th Anniversary of Independence COSTA RICA - 205th Anniversary of Independence

HONDURAS - 205th Anniversary of Independence NICARAGUA - 205th Anniversary of Independence

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

STRASBOURG, FRANCE - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers the State of the European Union address to the EU Parliament in Strasbourg – 0700 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (To Sep. 19) RUSSIA - Russian Federal ⁠Duma election

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

MUNICH – 200th Munich Oktoberfest (To Oct. 4) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To Sep. 25)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 MOROCCO - Moroccan Chamber of Representatives election

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 53rd anniversary of independence from Portugal WASHINGTON - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the United States, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

PARIS - Pope Leo visits France (To Sep. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 BERLIN – 52nd BMW Berlin Marathon

SWITZERLAND - Switzerland Referendum election SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly ⁠election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER ​28

GLOBAL - World Rabies Day SEOUL - South Korea marks the 76th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (To Sep. 29)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

LUXEMBOURG - Finland President Alexander Stubb and spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb to pay a state visit to Luxembourg. (To Sep. 30) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold annual meetings (To Oct. 1)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

GLOBAL - International Day of Older Persons ABUJA - Nigeria celebrates its 66th year of independence

CHINA - 77th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (To Oct. 2)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

GUINEA - 68th anniversary of independence from France GLOBAL - International Day of Non-Violence

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

LATVIA - Latvian Parliament Election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election

BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election BRAZIL - Brazilian Presidency Election

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Election BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina House of Representatives Election

LONDON - The OPEC+ JMMC will meet to discuss market conditions and production data. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) comprises Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Algeria and Venezuela.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day SAN FRANCISCO, CA – 15th ⁠Death Anniversary of Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

MOSCOW - 20th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 GLOBAL - World Sight Day

LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council CZECH REPUBLIC - Czech Senate Election

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

GLOBAL - World mental health day GLOBAL - World Day against death penalty

FIJI – 56th anniversary of independence - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council

BALI – 24th anniversary of Bali bombings - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction

SAN JOSE, Chile – 16th anniversary of rescue ⁠of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council

BANGKOK - Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Annual meetings. (To ⁠Oct. 18) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Oct. 16)

GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day GLOBAL - International day of rural women

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

GLOBAL - World food day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

JERUSALEM – 15th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20 WINDSOR, England - Oman's Haitham bin Tariq visits United Kingdom to headline a three-day state visit hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla (To Oct 22).

TRIPOLI – 15th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct. 23)

SAUDI ARABIA – 15th death anniversary of Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who served as crown prince of the Kingdom from 2005 until his demise in 2011. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER ‌23 LIBYA – 15th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

VAN, Turkey – 15th anniversary of earthquake that killed ‌more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27 ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset Election

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (To Oct. 30) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 ATLANTA, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting. (To Oct. 31)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not ​necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

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