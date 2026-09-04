Manisha Koirala to feature in upcoming indie film 'Cowgirls & Indians'

Manisha Koirala shared how things have started changing for roles being written for women.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 18:55 IST
Manisha Koirala to feature in upcoming indie film 'Cowgirls & Indians'
Actor Manisha Koirala (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Manisha Koirala is all set to star in an upcoming indie feature ‘Cowgirls & Indians’, which will begin shooting in November around Austin, Texas, and nearby locations. According to Variety, the film was formerly titled ‘Cowboys & Indians’.

Directed and written by Tejal Desai, the film follows the story of a middle-aged Indian woman who is navigating identity and unlikely friendships against a Texas backdrop, centering on cultural displacement and resilience as South Asian heritage meets American grit. It is produced by Kirtana Banskota.

Speaking on the project, Manisha Koirala shared how things have started changing for roles being written for women. “I have been quoted before on how there are not enough roles written for women of a certain age. Though things are gradually changing now, there is still a long way to go. However, ‘Cowgirls & Indians’ was brought to me, and after meeting the team, meeting Tejal, and listening to the entire script and his intention for why he wrote it, I knew this story has great potential to cross boundaries while having fun doing so. I’m looking forward to braving the Texas terrain while on horseback drinking my chai,” she said, as quoted by Variety.

Director Tejal Desai further added, “Cowgirls and Indians is a coming-of-age story about a middle-aged Indian woman discovering who she is in the American Southwest. Manisha Koirala’s performances have always carried an intense realism, vulnerability, and strength – from ‘Dil Se’ to ‘Heeramandi,’ she’s built a career on stillness and expressive eyes that say more about complex emotions. Asha needs exactly a woman whose whole history lives in her eyes and the strength to carry a story on her shoulders. And beyond the performance itself, Manisha carries a rare gravity – an actress who has weathered real hardship and emerged with more resilience, not less, which is the exact arc Asha travels across this film.” (ANI)

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