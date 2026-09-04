Reform UK, France's National Rally agree plan to stop small boat crossings

The leaders ​of Britain's populist Reform UK party and France's National Rally ​announced a pact on Friday that they ‌said would ​enable Britain to return asylum seekers arriving in small boats to France if their parties win power. For the past decade, both countries have struggled to curb the flow of asylum ‌seekers travelling from France to Britain, often in overcrowded, inflatable boats.

Speaking at Reform's annual conference in the central English city of Birmingham, Bardella said a National Rally government would tighten border controls, return migrants to their home countries and stop boats crossing to Britain. "I make you ‌this promise, if the French people (give us the presidency) our government will do everything in its power to make sure ‌that France is no longer the gateway for illegal migration into Britain," he said to a standing ovation.

Farage and Bardella later appeared on stage together where they signed a memorandum of understanding. The agreement said asylum seekers arriving in Britain from France would be detained and returned to France, which would repatriate them ⁠to their ​countries of origin.

The pact said ⁠both countries would establish a mechanism for sharing border security costs. Opinion polls predict that National Rally's Marine Le Pen will win the first round of the next ⁠presidential elections next April by a large margin, and will also be well-placed to win the run-off in May.

Reform, which topped polls for almost ​16 consecutive months until the summer, is neck-and-neck with the governing Labour Party. The next national election in Britain must ⁠be held by 2029 at the latest. Last month, Reform said that if it got elected, it would stop asylum seekers in what it described as the ⁠largest ​military operation in the Channel since World War Two, including plans to return asylum seekers to France even without permission.

The French government rejected the plans saying it would be a violation of its sovereignty. More than 16,000 people have been detected arriving ⁠in Britain in small boats since the start of the year, a decline of more than 40%. But the number of asylum ⁠seekers arriving on each boat was ⁠increasing as people smugglers change their tactics.

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron announced that extra police would be deployed on beaches to deter small boat ‌crossings.