"There will never be anyone like you...": Priyanka Chopra wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on her 46th birthday

Priyanka Chopra marked Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 46th birthday with a warm social media post on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 21-09-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2026 15:41 IST
"There will never be anyone like you...": Priyanka Chopra wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on her 46th birthday
Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo/Instagram/@priyankachopra, @kareenakapoorkhan). Image Credit: ANI

Priyanka Chopra marked Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 46th birthday with a warm social media post on Monday. Sharing a photograph of the actor, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday @kareenakapoorkhan. There will never be anyone like you.”

Priyanka posted a picture of Kareena in a vibrant, rainbow-toned leheriya saree, from her recent promotions for 'Daayra'. The birthday message drew attention from fans, particularly because the two actors were once portrayed as fierce Bollywood rivals despite having worked together in the 2004 film 'Aitraaz'.

Over the years, Priyanka and Kareena’s public interactions have reflected a warmer equation. Priyanka had previously spoken about their relationship on Koffee With Karan, saying they “never spent enough time with each other. By the time we did, we really started to get along.” Kareena has also sent Priyanka a “global domination” message on the latter’s birthday.

Kareena is celebrating her 46th birthday today. On the work front, she was recently seen in 'Daayra', co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the crime thriller marks Kareena and Prithviraj’s outing as cops and opened in theatres on Friday to decent reviews from audiences and critics.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema with 'Varanasi'. Directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu, the action-adventure film is scheduled to release in April 2027. (ANI)

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