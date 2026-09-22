Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75

Krishna Mukerji, mother of bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, died at the age of 75 on Tuesday afternoon.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 15:48 IST
Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75
Krishna Mukerji, Rani Mukerji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Krishna Mukerji, mother of bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday afternoon. A statement shared by the family said, “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”

The family has not disclosed the cause of her death. Krishna Mukerji was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, co-founder of Filmalaya Studios, who died in 2017.

The couple had two children, Rani Mukerji and film producer Raja Mukerji. Krishna Mukerji had been associated with the Bengali film industry as a playback singer.

Her credited work includes the song 'Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja' in Teesri Aankh, which was released in 1982. (ANI)

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