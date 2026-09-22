Soccer-FIFA's Infantino letter is ploy for re-election, says German FA chief

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 16:24 IST
Soccer-FIFA's Infantino letter is ploy for re-election, says German FA chief

A letter from FIFA President Gianni Infantino this week to all 211 members, offering to discuss reforms within world soccer's ‌governing body, amid an ongoing crisis over his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup, is a mere ploy to get himself re-elected, Germany's Football Association (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf said on Tuesday. In Monday's letter seen by Reuters, Infantino proposed ‌an independent review of FIFA's decision-making process, in a move that could help him regain support after the withdrawal of ‌his controversial private investment plan.

Striking a conciliatory tone, he also said he would propose consultations with confederations, member associations and other stakeholders about strengthening FIFA's decision-making. Infantino faced a fierce backlash over his proposal to sell a 20% stake in FIFA's commercial rights, including the World Cup, to private investors. ⁠The plan ​was abandoned in July after ⁠strong opposition and boycott threats, with UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF calling for changes to FIFA's leadership.

CHANGE IS NECESSARY They had said there had ⁠been no consultation with any continental confederation at any stage, with Infantino acting alone. UEFA has said a change in leadership was ​now necessary with the European body having lost faith in the current president.

"I regard Gianni Infantino’s letter as a ⁠transparent ploy to secure his re-election next year," said DFB President Neuendorf on Tuesday. "Fundamentally, FIFA now seems to have recognised that changes are essential. "However, Gianni ⁠Infantino ​is definitely not the right person to lead a reform process. He has squandered all credibility.“ Neuendorf is also a member of the FIFA Council, the organisation's main decision-making body.

Infantino also said in the letter that member associations' positions ⁠on proposals or governance matters would not affect their treatment by FIFA, whose development and solidarity programmes would continue under existing ⁠rules. The Swiss is up for ⁠re-election in March next year, with his opponents struggling to find a candidate to challenge the president. Sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters this month that he still had ‌enough votes to ‌win, prompting opponents to focus on curbing his powers.

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