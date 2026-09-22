Shah Rukh Khan seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings at T-Series office

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the T-Series office in Andheri, Mumbai, late night on Monday, to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Dressed in a casual black-and-white checkered shirt and black cargo pants, Shah Rukh performed traditional rituals at the heavily decorated office.

The actor was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. On arrival, Shah Rukh and Dadlani were warmly welcomed by T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar and co-producer Shiv Chanan. The visit came shortly after Shah Rukh visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal earlier the same day with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.

The festive meeting also comes as Shah Rukh Khan collaborates with T-Series on his upcoming film 'King'. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled to release in December 2026. (ANI)