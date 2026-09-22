Mammootty receives standing ovation as he wins fourth National Award for ‘Bramayugam’ 

The 72nd National Film Awards saw veteran actor Mammootty receive a standing ovation as he won his fourth National Award for Best Actor for his performance in ‘Bramayugam.’

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 17:54 IST
Mammootty receives standing ovation as he wins fourth National Award for ‘Bramayugam’ 
Mammootty recieves National Award (Photo/DD National). Image Credit: ANI

The 72nd National Film Awards saw veteran actor Mammootty receive a standing ovation as he won his fourth National Award for Best Actor for his performance in ‘Bramayugam.’ The award ceremony was held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity. This year, the National Film Awards ceremony was held outside New Delhi for the first time.

Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Kodumon Potti in Rahul Sadasivan’s Bramayugam. The Malayalam film, known for its black-and-white visuals, received praise for its storytelling and performances. The latest win adds another National Award to Mammootty’s long list of honours. He previously won Best Actor three times. His first win came in 1989 for Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal. He won the award again in 1990 for Ponthan Mada and Vidheyan, while his third Best Actor honour came in 1994 for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Mammootty shared the Best Actor award this year with Kartik Aaryan, who was honoured for his performance in ‘Chandu Champion.’ Yami Gautam won Best Actress for Article 370, while Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director for Amaran. Article 370 also won Best Feature Film, while Kalki 2898 AD was named Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Among other winners, Srikanth was named Best Hindi Film, Raayan won Best Tamil Film, Feminichi Fathima was named Best Malayalam Film and Committee Kurrollu won Best Telugu Film. (ANI)

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