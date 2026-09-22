Soccer-Bundesliga strugglers Gladbach appoint Blessin as manager

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 18:49 IST
Soccer-Bundesliga strugglers Gladbach appoint Blessin as manager

Bundesliga basement side Borussia Moenchengladbach appointed ​Alexander Blessin as manager on ​Tuesday after they started the ‌season ​with four straight league defeats. Gladbach sacked Eugen Polanski on September 13 and brought in Jan-Moritz Lichte ‌on an interim basis but it did not improve their fortunes as they lost 4-3 to Mainz the following weekend.

Blessin has a contract until June 2028. His ‌last job was a two-year spell at St Pauli that ended in ‌June, having taken over after they were promoted to the Bundesliga under Fabian Huerzeler and kept the club in the top flight for a season before they were relegated ⁠last ​term.

"Blessin will be ⁠officially unveiled at a press conference at ista-Borussia-Park at 13:30 CEST on Wednesday, 23rd September, ⁠with Head of Sports Rouven Schroeder in attendance," said Gladbach in a statement on ​their website. The St Pauli job was Blessin's first as a senior ⁠manager in German football, although he spent eight years at RB Leipzig as a youth ⁠coach ​after being brought in by Ralf Rangnick.

Previously, he had spells in Belgium and Italy, taking charge of KV Oostende, Genoa and Union Saint-Gilloise. Gladbach ⁠finished 12th last season, nine points clear of the relegation playoff position. Blessin ⁠will have time ⁠during the international break to work with his players before they return to action in the Bundesliga on October ‌11 ‌at FC Cologne.

TRENDING

1
Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

Global
3
Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Global
4
NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with injuries

NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026