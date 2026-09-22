"Bharat my dharmabhoomi and Karnataka my karmabhoomi": Anant Nag recieves Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Anant Nag was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the growth and development of the Indian cinema. Prior to the announcement, the special tribute video was played for the Nag acknowledging his contribution to the Indian cinema.

As Nag made his way to the stage, the auditorium rose to its feet. Among those applauding him were fellow awardees and actors, including Mammootty, Dhanush, Sanjay Mishra, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar and Kartik Aaryan among others. While addressing the gathering of actors, filmmakers and other prominent figures of the Indian cinema industry, Anant Nag recalled his five decade long career and described Karnataka as his "Karmabhoomi" and India as his "dharmabhoomi".

In his acceptance speech, the actor reflected on the origins of his acting career which began with theatrical plays in Mumbai at the age of 12 years. Anant Nag said, "It's a great honour to be here with you, and I am trying to digest the majesty of this function. I have not attended many, or perhaps any, such gatherings, but I am very happy to be with you all today,"

"I grew up in a ashram upto 12 years after that I was sent to Mumbai. I got a chance to act in a play and then my career started but I can't say career because then I had no idea what would happen in the future,” Anant Nag added. The actor shared that his stint in theatrical plays served as a "training ground" for him to try his luck in the Indian cinema. However, after a while, Nag decided to pursue his acting career in Kannada cinema.

Anant Nag continued, "Therafter my career started as an actor. In five years I acted in about 50 different plays which was may training ground as such and then I was called to play some roles in cinemas. First in Kannada then in Hindi with Shayam Benegal and many others." “Although I did act in many Hindi films, the atmosphere for new-age films, commercial films and other opportunities in Karnataka was great. So I thought, let me move to Bangalore and settle there, and that became my karmabhoomi. I was invited to do many films in other languages as well, and I went there as an ambassador of Karnataka,” he added.

The 'Ankur' actor also expressed his gratitude to his fans for their love throughout his acting career. He also acknowledged the contribution of directors, producers and technicians in his illustrious career. Anant Nag said, “At this point, I would like to remember all the people who have been with me throughout this career of 50-55 years. This award does not belong to me alone, but to everyone who has worked with me tirelessly incuyding directors, producers, costume, makeup, assitant directors, dialogue writers and others."

"It belongs to the millions of people who have opened their hearts and minds to my characters over the last five and a half decades,” Anant Nag added. Anant Nag concluded his speech by summing up his relationship with Karnataka and the country.

“This great country has been my janmabhoomi, Karnataka my karmabhoomi and Bharat my dharmabhoomi. Once again, I thank you all, all the people of India who have been my great benefactors," concluded Anant Nag. The Dadasaheb Phalke award recognises Nag's illustrious cinematic journey spanning over five decades, which has inspired generations of artists and enriched the cultural landscape of the nation.

The award recognises Nag's illustrious cinematic journey spanning over five decades, which has inspired generations of artists and enriched the cultural landscape of the nation. Born on September 4, 1948 in Karnataka, Nag is a veteran Indian actor renowned for his versatility and contribution to Indian cinema spanning over five decades. He made his acting debut in the Kannada feature film Sankalp and his Hindi debut in Ankur, going on to portray diverse characters in over 300 films across Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Marathi cinema, including notable works such as Malgudi Days.

Nag has won five Filmfare Awards and five Karnataka State Best Actor Awards, along with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, and the Karnataka State Lifetime Achievement Award. He also holds an Honorary Doctorate from Bangalore University (North). In 2023, he celebrated the Golden Jubilee of his 50-year career in cinema.Beyond cinema, Nag served as a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council from 1988 to 1994 and as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from 1994 to 1999, during which he held office as Minister of State for Bangalore City Development. He has been honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Bhushan in 2025.

Today, Nag remains one of India's most respected cultural icons, admired for his versatility, humility, and enduring contribution to Indian cinema. Instituted in 1969 when presented to Devika Rani, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was introduced by the Central hovernment to commemorate Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian cinema who directed India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra in 1913.

Honoured with the highest award in the field of cinema, the recipients are recognized for their ‘outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema’. The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. (ANI)