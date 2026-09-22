France scales up targeted energy price relief measures, says minister

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 21:04 IST
France scales up targeted energy price relief measures, says minister

​The French ​government will scale ‌up energy ​price relief by targeting on ‌those most in need, Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Tuesday, announcing ‌a new wave of measures ‌to help people cope. Lescure said there were currently no concerns about ⁠fuel supplies ​for ⁠the next two months but that ⁠the situation had to be monitored closely.

He ​added that the energy price ⁠spike, related to the Middle East ⁠conflict, ​had triggered a rush to buy electrical vehicles, with ⁠EVs making up 40% of cars ⁠sold ⁠over the summer in France.

TRENDING

1
Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

Global
3
Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Global
4
NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with injuries

NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Hiring to Firing, AI Is Rewriting Workplace Power and Worker Rights

The Missing Link in Sustainability Education: Knowing the SDGs Is Not the Same as Connecting Them

Can Cities Add More Computing Power Without Adding More Environmental Pressure? China Offers New Evidence

The Journey Home That Could Rescue the World’s Abandoned Farmland

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026