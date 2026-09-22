France scales up targeted energy price relief measures, says minister

​The French ​government will scale ‌up energy ​price relief by targeting on ‌those most in need, Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Tuesday, announcing ‌a new wave of measures ‌to help people cope. Lescure said there were currently no concerns about ⁠fuel supplies ​for ⁠the next two months but that ⁠the situation had to be monitored closely.

He ​added that the energy price ⁠spike, related to the Middle East ⁠conflict, ​had triggered a rush to buy electrical vehicles, with ⁠EVs making up 40% of cars ⁠sold ⁠over the summer in France.