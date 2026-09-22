France scales up targeted energy price relief measures, says minister
The French government will scale up energy price relief by targeting on those most in need, Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Tuesday, announcing a new wave of measures to help people cope. Lescure said there were currently no concerns about fuel supplies for the next two months but that the situation had to be monitored closely.
He added that the energy price spike, related to the Middle East conflict, had triggered a rush to buy electrical vehicles, with EVs making up 40% of cars sold over the summer in France.