"Strategically planned...": Govinda addresses noise around Lalbaugcha Raja appearance with ‘Roopa’ co-star Rani Swarnkar

Actor Govinda recently made headlines after his appearance at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal alongside his ‘Roopa’ co-star Rani Swarnkar. Visuals of the duo from the festive gathering quickly made their way across social media, stirring a flurry of narratives and giving rise to speculation among fans and online users.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda addressed the buzz about the much-discussed appearance and the attention it received. “I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film ‘Roopa’. Earlier, I visited temples with Karisma Kapoor, and it turned out to be good luck for me. My films were a big hit. I also went with Raveena Tandon and now with Rani Swarnkar. I prayed as I am starting it again after a long time,” he said.

Responding to the rumours around his personal life, Govinda stated that it has been strategically planned against him to distance him from his family and defame his image. “It is not anyone's fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. Things are going to happen more. It was a part of the plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society. I never focused on anything other than my work… I kept working. Many would praise me,” the actor added.

Govinda asserted that his personal life should not concern anyone. “This is not a subject for anyone…even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship,” he said.

Earlier this week, Govinda visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, where he was accompanied by his co-star Roopa Swarnkar. Prior to that, he also joined his family for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations after returning from the US. Govinda participated in the festivities with his children, Tina and Yashvardhan, and offered prayers during the Ganpati darshan.

Govinda is set to appear in 'Roopa' alongside debut actress Rani Swarnakar. Meanwhile, Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja is set to make his Bollywood debut in 'Hero Ki Horrorine', which is scheduled to release in theatres on January 7, 2027.

The film also stars Sunita Ahuja, Nitanshi Goel, Jamie Lever, Chunky Pandey, Brijendra Kala and Simrat Kaur Randhawa. (ANI)